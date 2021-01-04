FOO FIGHTERS Release New Single "No Son Of Mine"; Visualizer Streaming

Foo Fighters are ringing in 2021 - literally - with the ear-ringing new single, “No Son Of Mine”. The second track to be revealed from the band’s forthcoming 10th album Medicine At Midnight (out February 5 on Roswell Records/RCA Records), “No Son Of Mine” is now available to stream or download, or as an instant grat track with pre-orders placed here.

“No Son of Mine” ignites the second half of Medicine At Midnight with a lightning strike of a riFF that builds into the album’s most full-on barnstormer. Replete with nods to familiar FF influences from Queen's "Stone Cold Crazy” to Ace Of Spades/Iron Fist-era Motörhead to Metallica's Kill ‘Em All, “No Son Of Mine” features a streamlined, minimalist chassis of searing Grohl, Smear and Shiflett licks atop a steel-trap-tight Hawkins/Mendel rhythmic frame.

"This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out,” Grohl explains, adding, "Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against…”

Medicine at Midnight is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, and packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes.

Tracklisting:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting On A War”

“Medicine At Midnight”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

"Shame Shame" video:

See Foo Fighters as they’ve never been seen before, as all six members subject themselves to Times Like Those, a 25-year visual journey through the band’s most memorable moments onstage and off.

Featuring merciless firsthand commentary, Times Like Those finds Foo Fighters making the most of their pandemic downtime, as they narrate a carousel of versions of the band and its individual members’ various versions of themselves over the years - some with different hair, some bigger, some smaller, some with different numbers of toes...

Kick back and spend 25 years packed into half an hour with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, and relive Times Like Those with them. You’re guaranteed to be impressed at their surprisingly intact memories of experiences on and off stage from 1995 to the present, from Seattle to Iceland, and numerous points on the globe and timeline between and beyond.

(Photo - Danny Clinch)