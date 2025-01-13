FORBIDDEN, AUTOPSY Members Join VENOM INC. To Perform VENOM Covers In San Francisco; Video

Capital Chaos TV has shared video footage from Venom Inc.'s January 12 concert at DNA Lounge in San Francisco, California.

In the clips below, Venom Inc. are joined on stage for some Venom covers by Forbidden's Chris Kontos and Craig Locicero, as well as Autopsy's Eric Cutler.

Venom Inc. recently announced that former Nevermore / Annihilator guitarist, Curran Murphy, has officially joined the band as their new guitarist, stepping in to replace Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, who announced that he "will not be returning" to the band.

A message from Venom Inc. states: "Venom Inc. is proud to announce that Curran "Beleth" Murphy has officially joined the Demolition Man and JXN as the bands new lead guitarist!

"Beleth already covered for Jeff 'Mantas' Dunn after he suffered his second heart attack. December 1st 2024 Mantas announced he was stepping down permanently because of health and personal reasons.

"Fans will be able to witness Beleth's incredibly energetic stage presence during the coming Beyond the Black tour.

"Venom Inc and Warheads wish Mantas all the best and warmly welcome Beleth!"

Murphy confirmed his position in Venom Inc. in an interview with Laughingmonkeymusic, saying that he "gleefully accepted" Venom Inc. singer and bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan's invitation to join the band. Watch the interview below: