FOREIGNER's KELLY HANSEN, SYMPHONY NORTH's PETER ORULLIAN Guest On Iron City Rocks Podcast

Episode #452 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast features an interview with Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen.

"Kelly talks with us about a special initiative the band is doing to raise money to support their crew. We also discuss a post-COVID world for Foreigner, how Kelly keeps is vocal chops in shape and much, much more."

This week's episode also introduced you to Symphony North’s mastermind Peter Orullian.

"Symphony North’s The Bell Ringer is a Christmas-inspired rock story that takes concept albums and rock opera’s to a new level. Peter talks with us about all the work that went into bringing The Bell Ringer to life."

Tune in here.