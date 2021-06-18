FOREIGNER To Launch 121-Date World Tour In Iowa This Month
June 18, 2021, an hour ago
Foreigner will launch a 121-date world tour on June 24 in Ottumwa, Iowa. The trek will take Foreigner to 72 US cities this year - including a short run of shows with orchestras during October - with concerts in 15 more countries during 2022. Dates for the latter will be announced during November.
"We are full-on back on the road," frontman Kelly Hansen tells Billboard. "There's been so many conversations over the last year with promoters and with our agents and with management, trying to figure out what's the safe thing to do, when can we do this, how can we do that? We're finally able to say we're getting out there, we're getting on the road. That's a great thing."
He also says the extensive US itinerary is taking the septet "to all kinds of great places we don't always get to go to."
Tickets and other information are available via ForeignerOnline.com and VividSeats.com.
US dates:
June
24 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center
25 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion
26 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Civic Center
29 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
30 - Billings, MT - MetraPark Arena
July
2 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Great Lawn
4 - Fort Bragg, NC - Pope Army Airfield
27 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre
28 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
30 - West Valley, UT - Maverick Center
31 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Park Amphitheater
August
1 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
4 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall
5 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center
7 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
8 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
10 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair
11 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
13 - Arcadia, WI - Ashley For The Arts
14 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
15 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Arena
17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
20 - Doswell, VA - AfterHours at Meadow Event Park
21 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside
23 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
26 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
27 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus
28 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
September
9 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
10 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
11 - Butte, MT - Civic Center
14 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Event Center
16 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
18 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino
21 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
22 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center
26 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
29 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery (orchestral)
October
1 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre (orchestral)
2 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)
11 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre (orchestral)
12 - Youngstown, OH - Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (orchestral)
15 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center
17 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium
18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
19 - Charleston, WV - Municipal Auditorium
21 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
22 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center
23 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
25 - Providence, RI - Performing Arts Center
27 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
29 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
November
4 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
5 - Springfield, IL - UIS Sangamon Auditorium
6 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
8 - Savannah, GA - John Mercer Theatre
9 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
10 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
12 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
13 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp South Arena
14 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
16 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
17 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
19 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort & Spa
20 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater