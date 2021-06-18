FOREIGNER To Launch 121-Date World Tour In Iowa This Month

Foreigner will launch a 121-date world tour on June 24 in Ottumwa, Iowa. The trek will take Foreigner to 72 US cities this year - including a short run of shows with orchestras during October - with concerts in 15 more countries during 2022. Dates for the latter will be announced during November.

"We are full-on back on the road," frontman Kelly Hansen tells Billboard. "There's been so many conversations over the last year with promoters and with our agents and with management, trying to figure out what's the safe thing to do, when can we do this, how can we do that? We're finally able to say we're getting out there, we're getting on the road. That's a great thing."

He also says the extensive US itinerary is taking the septet "to all kinds of great places we don't always get to go to."

Tickets and other information are available via ForeignerOnline.com and VividSeats.com.

US dates:

June

24 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

25 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion

26 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Civic Center

29 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

30 - Billings, MT - MetraPark Arena

July

2 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Great Lawn

4 - Fort Bragg, NC - Pope Army Airfield

27 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

28 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

30 - West Valley, UT - Maverick Center

31 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Park Amphitheater

August

1 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

4 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

5 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center

7 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

8 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

10 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair

11 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

13 - Arcadia, WI - Ashley For The Arts

14 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

15 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Arena

17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

20 - Doswell, VA - AfterHours at Meadow Event Park

21 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside

23 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

26 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

27 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

28 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

September

9 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

10 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

11 - Butte, MT - Civic Center

14 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Event Center

16 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

18 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino

21 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

22 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

26 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

29 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery (orchestral)

October

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre (orchestral)

2 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)

11 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre (orchestral)

12 - Youngstown, OH - Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (orchestral)

15 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center

17 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

19 - Charleston, WV - Municipal Auditorium

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

22 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

23 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

25 - Providence, RI - Performing Arts Center

27 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

29 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

November

4 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

5 - Springfield, IL - UIS Sangamon Auditorium

6 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

8 - Savannah, GA - John Mercer Theatre

9 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

10 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

13 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp South Arena

14 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

16 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

17 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

19 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort & Spa

20 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater