FOREIGNER To Usher In Return To Live Music At Frontyard Festival, The First Socially Distant Music Festival In The US; Band Will Play Two Shows In March

They’ve rocked stadiums, toured the world, produced 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits. Now, Foreigner can add headlining the first socially distant music festival to their impressive history.

On March 23 & 24, a year after live music, theater, performances and tours were canceled and closed down across the country, Foreigner will take to the stage to reignite the concert scene at Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida.

“We are so happy to be able to perform live again because we and our fans really miss the experience,” says Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen. “We saw how the team at Dr. Phillips Center cared about the health of their audiences and innovated socially-distant concerts, and that’s why we chose it as our first show for 2021. There’s nothing like it anywhere else in the country. We are so excited to connect with our fans in a safe manner, and can’t wait to play live again at the Frontyard Festival.”

The Frontyard Festival is a new purpose built, live entertainment event designed to re-engage artists and guests in a safe, socially-distanced setting. It takes place over six months in a specially-built, three-acre outdoor theater. The Frontyard Festival pays homage to the fact that our yards have become gathering places, where we see our friends and family in an open-air setting. Accordingly, the design elements—sleek woodfencing, stainless steel accents and lush greenery - are inspired by sunny, outdoor patios and front porches. The venue will feature hundreds of private, elevated boxes placed six feet from one another, allowing guests to enjoy a concert while keeping a healthy distance from others.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols - developed with guidance from federal, state and local health authorities - will be strictly enforced, including touchless temperature and bag checks at the entrance points, mask wearing outside guest boxes, and increased sanitation. And guests can order food and beverages from a group of on-site restaurants and have their orders delivered right to their boxes.

After a devastating year in which the entire live performance industry has been decimated, this heralds a new era for music, theater and the performing arts. It will also shed light on efforts and funding needed to sustain live venues and entertainment organizations across the country. And there’s no better ambassador for the music industry than Foreigner.

(Photo - S. Schweiger)