FORGED IN BLACK Release Christmas Video Single - "A Spaceman Came Travelling"

2020 has been a tough year for everyone and it's not been as easy as usual to find that festive spirit as we all struggle with different levels of lockdown and isolation. That being the case, Forged In Black wanted to send something out to their fans to try and rekindle some seasonal joy. They may currently be distanced from each other, but they have managed to put together a new video to accompany a yuletide single - a metallized version of the Chris De Burgh Xmas favourite "A Spaceman Came Travelling".

Bassist Kieron Rochester explains the motivations behind the release... "Over the Christmas period we normally celebrate by playing a yuletide gig and getting suitably merry, but in the absence of shows we thought we'd do something a little different and release a festive quarantine cover. 'A Spaceman Came Travelling' is our favourite Christmas tune because of how atmospheric it is and we wanted to put our own little spin on it."

So please enjoy this new video from Forged In Black - sent with genuine best wishes from their homes to yours - "A Spaceman Came Travelling":

Forged In Black's version of "A Spaceman Came Travelling" will be available as a digital download soon.