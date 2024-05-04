Former AC/DC Drummer CHRIS SLADE Reflects On AXL ROSE Joining AC/DC For Rock Or Bust World Tour - "He Was A Great Guy; Very Professional"

Former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade recently guested on the Appetite For Distortion podcast, where he discussedv the upcoming album and tour from The Chris Slade Timeline, AC/DC and working with Axl Rose, Tom Jones, his autobiography and more. Check it out below.

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose joined AC/DC is 2016 for the Rock Or Bust World Tour when long-time lead vocalist Brian Johnson had to stop touring due to hearing problems. Slade comments on Rose stepping in:

"I must admit, I was a little trepidatious, shall I say. But he said 'hello,' I shook his hand, and I thought, 'This guy's all right.' He was a great guy, actually. I know I've heard the horror stories, as we all have, but in my experience, he was great. Very professional. He was never late anywhere, anytime."

"He asked Angus (Yound / guitar) to learn a few songs, like five or six songs that he would love to do because he'd been a fan, and we learned them. Well, we knew 'em before, but he wanted to do (them). I think we did things like 'Riff Raff'; I can't remember properly, to be very honest. But it was great."

BraveWords Records recently announced the signing of The Chris Slade Timeline. Look for The Chris Slade Timeline to release their first title for BraveWords Records in 2024.

"Metal" Tim Henderson from BraveWords Records talking about the signing, "The legendary Chris Slade continues to leave us thunderstruck as he reinvents the rock world with a unique proggy orchestral vision of intense magnitude. To put it simply, the drummer still means business nearly 60 years into his remarkable music career."

Chris Slade launched the band, The Chris Slade Timeline, to mark 50+ years as a professional rock drummer. For this project, Slade took on phenomenal vocalists Steve Glasscock and Paul "Bun" Davis with the added stunning musical techniques of guitarist James Cornford and keyboard and guitar player Michael J. Clark with Andy Crosby on bass you most certainly have a band to be reckoned with and worthy to mark Slade’s illustrious musical career.

This is a concept for Slade that will include performances from a varied set list from Tom Jones, Manfred Mann’s Earthband, Uriah Heep, The Firm, ASIA, MSG, David Gilmour, Gary Moore along with a fair degree of AC/DC numbers and many surprises to be unwrapped along the way.

"After all these years recording and playing with some of the world’s greatest rock musicians such as Tom Jones, Manfred Mann's Earthband, Gary Moore, Gary Numan, Denny Laine, Jimmy Page, Paul Rodgers, David Gilmour, Uriah Heep, Asia and of course AC/DC, I am delighted to join BraveWords Records headed up by my old associate Brian Adams to release our new The Chris Slade Timeline album of completely original new tracks and some of our favourite covers. I hope you will listen to and enjoy this latest offering of new music to all fans of Timeline and all fans from my past musical career." - Chris Slade

About Chris Slade:

Chris Slade was a founding member of Manfred Mann’s Earth Band in January of 1971. He was to spend seven years with the band, recording eight albums and achieving three UK Top Ten singles in the process: ”Joybringer" (No. 9, October 1973), "Blinded By The Light" (No. 6, September 1976 & a multi million selling #1 in the USA) and "Davy’s On The Road Again" (No.6, June 1978).

He later teamed up with Jimmy Page, Paul Rodgers and bassist Tony Franklin to form The Firm at the end of 1984. The Firm, produced two excellent albums for Atlantic in 1985 and 1986 that gave them a few radio hits including “Radioactive” and “Satisfaction Guaranteed”.

Then Chris joined up with Gary Moore on a temporary basis, taking over from Cozy Powell just four days before the start of the 1989 ‘After The War’ tour. It was at one of Gary Moore’s gigs in The UK that Malcolm Young saw Chris Slade play. After the tour it was Chris’s intention to put together a band with ex-Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay. But the call from AC/DC scuppered those plans as he was destined to tour and record with them over the course of the next five years, playing on their acclaimed Razors Edge album, and giving a killer performance on their concert DVD, Live From Donington.

After his stint with AC/DC Chris joined up with 80’s prog-rock band ASIA, who (even with the many personnel changes over the years) had still been managing to churn out some excellent music. Chris recorded with them on their 2000-2004 studio recordings, Aura and Silent Nation, and put forth his “trademark” energy-filled live performances on all the subsequent tours that ensued.

About BraveWords Records:

There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built the ultimate home for an artist that will take you where you want to be. Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience under our belts, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of your project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues its never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination. BraveWords will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres. As artists and labels transition to the many new mediums available today for their work, BraveWords intends to stay ahead of the curve in providing and actively seeking opportunities for our roster of clients.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video steams.

For nearly 30 years, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!