Former ACCEPT Members HERMAN FRANK And DAVID REECE Talk Possibility Of New Band IRON ALLIES Performing Live -"What's The Use In Sitting At Home Recording Albums If You're Not On Stage?" (Video)

Iron Allies, featuring former Accept members Herman Frank & David Reece, along with Victory members Malte Burkert and Mike Pesin, and former U.D.O. drummer Francesco Jovino, will release their debut album, Blood In Blood Out, on October 21 via AFM Records.

Frank and Recce recently guested on The Bay Ragni Show to discuss their new band, Iron Allies to discuss what brought the whole project together, the old school approach to writing and recording the new album, the importance of energy in the studio, and more.

On the possibility of performing live

Reece: "I guess that's the main reason. A monkey can make records at home. What's the use in sitting at home recording in your living room making albums if you're not on stage? That's when you get the true song. We just filmed two videos and I looked at Herman, and I said 'If we can maintain that energy on stage, just think what it's going to be like live.' It was intense. Everybody was on fire."

Herman Frank and David Reece are the classic combination of song-writing guitarist and first-rate lyricist cum singer, a combination that, more than once, has caused a stir in music history.

Herman Frank comments: “This record cannot be compared to anything David or I have produced in our past. It’s at the same time standing on its own, while sounding like it came from the one and the same mold. You could say: the two of us have sought and found each other!"

Tracklisting:

"Full Of Surprises"

"Blood In Blood Out"

"Destroyers Of The Night"

"Fear No Evil"

"Evil The Gun"

"Martyrs Burn"

"Blood On The Land"

"Nightmares In My Mind"

"Selling Out"

"Freezin"

"Truth Never Mattered"

"We Are Legend (You And I)"

"Blood In Blood Out" video:

"Full Of Surprises" lyric video:

Lineup:

David Reece (vocals)

Herman Frank (guitar)

Mike Pesin (guitar)

Malte Burkert (bass)

Francesco Jovino (drums)