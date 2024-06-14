Former ANATHEMA Frontman VINCENT CAVANAGH Launches New Project THE RADICANT; Debut Single / Video "Zero Blue" Available

Vincent Cavanagh’s new project, The Radicant, showcases the adept musicianship and expressive voice that he honed over 11 albums with the legendary alt-rock band, Anathema. This year, Cavanagh will share his first music under The Radicant moniker with the highly anticipated debut EP, We Ascend. Today, Kscope are excited to share the first single from that EP - "Zero Blue".

Speaking on the new single, Vincent shared: "I’ve waited for this day for a long time. After years of composing with (and for) visual artists, I’m excited to release my own music as The Radicant. Big love to the Kscope fam and everyone involved.”

The influences of The Radicant’s We Ascend EP span a wide sonic spectrum, from the propulsive drum and bass rhythms of "Zero Blue" to the cinematic electronica of the EP’s title track. It will be available on classic black 12” vinyl from July 12th.

The Radicant embodies Vincent Cavanagh’s artistic philosophy. Inspired by a term used in botany and by art curator Nicolas Bourriaud, "radicant" describes organisms that create their roots gradually as they advance, allowing species to mobilize, adapt, and grow on any surface.

The EP’s polished production is owed to the close collaborative relationship between Cavanagh and critically acclaimed French producer Ténèbre. Mastering by Sam John at Precise Mastering adds to the immersive experience, evoking vivid imagery and serving as an ideal accompaniment to the visual creations anticipated in a live performance setting.

Currently, Vincent is collaborating on Homecoming, an interactive mixed-reality installation and dance performance with Georgia Tegou and visual artist Kristina Pulejkova, set to debut in selected theatres in 2025.

Vincent Cavanagh is currently in the studio working on his debut album as The Radicant, set for release next year.