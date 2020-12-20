Former BUCKCHERRY Guitarist KEITH NELSON Showcases Vintage Guitars, Amps In New Gibson Video
December 20, 2020, an hour ago
In this episode of Gibson TV's The Collection, host Mark Agnesi travels to Los Angeles, California to check out the incredible guitar collection of Keith Nelson.
Keith was a founding member of Buckcherry, and with the band saw multi-platinum album sales and two Grammy nominations. Since leaving the group in 2017, Keith has gone on to a successful songwriting and producing career working with artists like Blackberry Smoke, Velvet Revolver, My Chemical Romance, and Alice Cooper. Over his career, Keith has amassed a stunning collection of some of the world’s most desirable vintage guitars, amplifiers and studio equipment.