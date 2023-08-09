Former BURNING WITCHES Vocalist SERAINA TELLI Releases Cover Of 4 NON BLONDES Classic "Spaceman"

Swiss multi-talent Seraina Telli has released "Spaceman," the new single from her upcoming studio album, Addicted to Color, which will now be released on August 25th by Metalville Records. The brand-new video for "Spaceman" can be viewed below.

"Spaceman" was originally recorded by the legendary band, 4 Non Blondes.

Sassy, loud, and even more colorful is Seraina Telli's second solo album, which couldn't be more aptly named: Addicted to Color.

The brand-new tracks on the follow-up to the successful debut album Simple Talk by the Swiss multi-talent captivate with their irresistibly catchy and fresh songwriting that captivates from the first to the last breath. While Seraina's singing was already impressive on the first album, the artist has now taken it up a notch with a real powerhouse performance.

The lyrics of the new songs are also convincing with their forceful messages and courageous statements. The album was once again created in collaboration with Rico H as producer.

Seraina Telli combines great songwriting, vocal power, musical versatility, artistic depth, and a really strong attitude paired with authenticity. Addicted To Color sends the listener on a musical journey that one wishes would never end.

Tracklist:

"Song For The Girls"

"Monkey & Zookeeper"

"Left Behind"

"Addicted To Color"

"The Harder Way"

"Wish You Well"

"Hit Shit"

"Spaceman"

"If No One Else Had Ever Been There Before"

"Colors Of My Soul"

"Be Somebody"

"Think"

"All Your Tears"

"Hit Shit"

"Song For The Girls"