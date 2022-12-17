Former BURNING WITCHES Vocalist SERAINA TELLI Releases Live Acoustic Version Of "I'm Not Sorry" (Video)

Former Burning Witches vocalist Seraina Telli has released the new single "I'm Not Sorry" (Acoustic - Live From The Cave) along with an official video, found below. The electric version of the song is part of Seraina's debut solo album, Simple Talk, which was released this October via Metalville Records.

The former frontwoman of Burning Witches combines everything that the modern rock world urgently needs: great songwriting, vocal power, musical versatility, artistic depth, and a really strong attitude. Coupled with her authenticity, Seraina Telli is the ideal mixture of power woman and promising artist.

The charismatic Swiss singer leaves a lasting impression, visually and musically. Her music is as colorful and varied as her hair colors, one of her typical distinguishing features. The multi-talent is reluctant to be tied to one style, as her previous musical career shows. As the former frontwoman of the Swiss heavy metal band Burning Witches, she shook the stages of major rock festivals such as Bang your Head and Leyendas del Rock for four years.

Now the time is ripe for her solo project under her own name.

"I am what I am, and that's just right!" This message is very important to Seraina Telli. She wants to motivate other women in particular to believe in themselves, to be completely with themselves and, above all, to stay that way.

Colorful, loud, different, and above all, unique With a style of music that "straight in your face rock" couldn't describe better.

Tracklist:

"Modern Warrior"

"I’m Not Sorry"

"Take Care"

"I Dare To"

"Remedy"

"Soldier Of Fortune"

"G.E.B."

"Dreamer"

"Not One Of Your Kind"

"Fever"

"Remember You"

"Medusa"

