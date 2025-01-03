Former BUTCHER BABIES Singer CARLA HARVEY Joins LORDS OF ACID

Former Butcher Babies vocalist, Carla Harvey, has joined Belgian industrial dance band, Lords Of Acid. Harvey, who will release the first single with her new project The Violent Hour next month, shared the following:

"Cats outta the bag! The first The Violent Hour single is headed your way in February AND I've added a bucket list item to my resume: Reigning ACID QUEEN. I had three favorite bands in high school: Guns N' Roses, Pantera, and Lords Of Acid. Each one shaped me and uniquely influenced me as an artist. LOA had me hooked from the moment I heard 'I Sit On Acid' as a teenager dancing the night away at Detroit’s goth Industrial Haven City Club. My obsession only grew after I saw Coop’s artwork on the cover of Voodo U. Now I get to record an album with my industrial heroes…Pinch 16 year old me! She’ll be the one in the vocal booth. Praise the Lords!"

Lords Of Acid manager Marc Jordan says, "Carla is set to begin recording vocals for the new Lords Of Acid album this winter and will be joining the band on a 27 date U.S. tour in June."

Back in July 2024, Carla and Butcher Babies announced they had officially parted ways, issuing separate statements.

Carla: "Over the last 6 months You may have noticed my absence from BB posts. After 15 years of dedication, I wanted to let you know that I will not be rejoining the band for any future endeavours. I am super proud of my work with Butcher Babies… two EPS, five full length albums, and countless tours with our metal heroes! To all of our incredible BB friends and fans…you have provided me with some of the greatest experiences of my life! I have loved every second of writing and performing all over the world for you! I have loved meeting you. WOW. I still can’t believe this kid from Detroit got so lucky. I am not done making music and performing. I WILL see you soon."

Butcher Babies: "As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and Butcher Babies have officially parted ways. Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours. We deeply appreciate your support over the past 15 years. We feel incredibly fortunate to keep making and playing music as our career, and we are excited for this new era of Butcher Babies! See you on the road."

