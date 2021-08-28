Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Guitarist ROOPE LATVALA Talks Being Fired From The Band In 2015, Death Of Frontman ALEXI LAIHO In New Video Interview

Former Children Of Bodom guitarist Roope Latvala is featured in a new interview with Arto Mäenpää for Chaoszine, which took place at On The Rocks in Helsinki, Finland on August 15th. He discusses the passing of COB frontman Alexi Laiho, offers his thoughts on being fired from the band in 2015, and reflects on his close to 20 year history with Laiho in Children Of Bodom, Sinergy, and working behind-the-scenes as a roadie.

On being fired from Children Of Bodom

Roope: "I was betrayed and fucking kicked out. I never spoke a goddamn word (with any of the band members) again. If I tried to they totally shut me down, (saying) you can talk to our lawyer. Those guys, to me , were already dead."

Latvala was with Children Of Bodom as an official members from 2004 – 2015, and worled with them as a session member through 2003 and 2004. He appears on the studio albums Are You Dead Yet? (2005), Blooddrunk (2008), Relentless Reckless Forever (2011) and Halo of Blood (2013). He also appears on the live album Stockholm Knockout Live - Chaos Ridden Years, released in 2006.

Latvala recorded two albums with Sinergy, To Hell And Back (2000) and Suicide By My Side (2002). He was also one of the founding members of Stone, which is regarded as one of the first notable bands in the history of Finnish heavy metal.