Former CRADLE OF FILTH Members Taking Part In Re-Recordings Of Two Tracks From Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA's Debut Solo Album

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva (Torn Between Two Worlds / ex-Cradle Of Filth) recently revealed she is re-recording two tracks from her 2010 solo album, A Sign Of Sublime. She has checked in with the following update:

"Dave Pybus (ex-Cradle Of Filth) has now finished his bass and next up is Lindsay Schoolcraft (Antiqva, ex-Cradle Of Filth). Hopefully she can start next week. I am so grateful to all who are making this happen. We don't gain anything from this, other than to show you what should have been. I've made it no secret that I and others think the metal tracks on A Sign Of Sublime were utterly trashed and frankly embarrassing for all. I still remain proud of the non-metal tracks and even the title track, but even that should have been better.

I am very lucky that my brilliant mate Dan is stepping in to edit, mix and master these two songs ( "A Sign Of Sublime" and "They Called Her Lady Tyranny"). I wished he had been there from the beginning because then this album would have sounded a million times better, but such is life. That album will be with some of us forever, nothing we can do, but re-recording some of it DOES heal a bit of a wound. They will go up on Bandcamp and maybe other streaming sites, so bear with me for me updates.

Thank you also Ken for wanting to take a chance again.

This is what music should be about.... no ego.... no drama... people helping people."

A Sign of Sublime is Sarah's debut solo album, released in February 2010 on Rising Records.

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, recently released their debut single, "The Beauty Of Deception". The follow-up single, "All Eyes On Me" is now available here. Check out the official video below.

Sarah: "The video and song is about how we are judged, how we let negativity hold us back. How people’s vindictive actions can change our path in life, sometimes resulting in the worst possible outcome. As an example, online bullying and trolling can take its toll on children, which has lead to an increase in child suicide.

I wanted a bunch of people to come together without a fear of being judged. I wanted people to be themselves and not give a damn. It seems these days we are afraid of being stupid, afraid of just letting ourselves go!

From experience, I have let peoples views get the better of me, we all have. Being told I wasn’t good enough, being dictated to so it holds me back and destroying my dream. Suddenly something or someone wakes you up, some one woke me up, followed by a lot of other people agreeing with her and then supporting me. You learn not to give a damn anymore and you understand that confidence is envied. Don’t hurt any one or anything, but don’t let nastiness destroy you."

Go to the official Torn Between Two Worlds Bandcamp page here. The official lyric video for "The Beauty Of Deception" is available below.

Photo by Tim Tronckoe