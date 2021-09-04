Former DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Shares Playthrough Video Of IMONOLITH's "Becoming The Enemy"

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), have checked in with the following update:

"A few months back Imonolith's drummer, Ryan Van Poederooyen was a guest at the incredible online drum lesson company, Drumeo. After five years of trying to get him in there with his busy schedule, they finally got RVP to come in and shoot some tutorials and playthroughs. Ryan shot some video lessons and did three Imonolith playthrough videos. We're going to release all three videos on our YouTube page, one by one, that were filmed at Drumeo. The second video we're releasing is "Becoming The Enemy" from State Of bVBing."

Ryan "This was a popular song off State Of Being amongst our followers and it features Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström. The drumming is varied with some cool beats, patterns and fills. Lots of groove, of course. This is a fun song for me to play live. Hope you enjoy it!"

Imonolith recently released a bass-heavy cover of Björk's "Army Of Me". Watch the lyric video below. Stream or purchase the single here.

Ryan: "Imonolith are excited to release our version of the classic Björk hit, 'Army Of Me'. I had an idea of how to cover the song back in 2011 and demoed it with a past project but never released it. I brought up this version to everyone in Imonolith, they dug it, so we re-recorded it with a few new twists. It’s basically a heavier version of the original song with some big modern day production. Jon did an incredible job paying respect to Björk’s vocal melodies. Musically, the chorus and a few other parts of the song get injected with some new energised patterns. We’re stoked on how it turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we did with this classic song."

