Former DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Shares "A View From The Top Of The World" Playthrough Video

Former Dream Theater drummer, Mike Mangini, has shared a new video along with the following message;

"I realized that I never posted 'A View From The Top Of The World' with any album tracks. Essentially, this is a cover song (of myself - weird). Drums are mixed up and so is the Helicopter generated electronic step hi-hats effect to hear the LRR foot pattern I discuss in classes, etc."

Mangini, world-renowned as the former drummer of Dream Theater and Extreme, and a distinguished Berklee College Of Music professor, unveiled his highly anticipated solo project on a recent episode of The Mistress Carrie Podcast. He talked about his split from Dream Theater, recording his solo album, theories behind his playing, songwriting, and more.

On his departure from Dream Theater

Mangini: "I don't think about the future too much. There are things that are out of my control and things that can change for the worse, or better. This is happening (the split with Dream Theater) and everybody's in the place they need to be. The situation made sense to me when I heard it in that... 'Original band member going back to a band.' I get that, and that is literally it. That's everything. A decision was made that I understood."