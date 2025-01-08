Former EXODUS Guitarist RICK HUNOLT Celebrates 15 Years Of Sobriety

Congratulations to DieHumane and former Exodus guitarist, Rick Hunolt, who is celebrating fifteen years of sobriety today.

Hunolt took to social media to share the news, writing, "1/8/2010. The day I took my life back from addiction and insanity.

WE DO RECOVER."

In addition to Rick Hunolt, DieHumane features an all-star line-up of serious heavy hitters including vocalist Garret West (ex-Anova Skyway), videographer Joshua Vargas on bass, rhythm guitars, piano, and programming, and Greg Hilligiest on keys and programming.

The band released their full-length album, The Grotesque, in 2023, on legendary producer Ulrich Wilde's label, Wurmroup.

DieHumane is an absolute must for fans of Paradise Lost, A Perfect Circle, and Nine Inch Nails. This is a band that swims about as far away from the other fish as it gets. Imagine if Celtic Frost got into a car crash with Nine Inch Nails and Type O Negative while listening to Pink Floyd on the radio, and that crash sent them barreling down a hill to plow through a jazz band that was playing in the parking lot of a Gojira concert. That's DieHumane! DieHumane is heavily rooted in mood and atmosphere, from the brooding to the cathartic, from the hopeless to hopeful. Love them or hate them, it's a musical ride that you can only get from them!"

The Grotesque tracklisting:

"The Executively Dysfunctional"

"King Of Nothing (The Bruiser)"

"Standing At The Edge Of Forever"

"Shell Shock"

"The Death Knell"

"Epitaph"

"Oblivion"

"The Vanishing"

"Ghosts"

"Aphasia"

"Nevermind"

"Crossroads"

"The Descent"

"The Devil Sings"

"Sparrows"

"Skeletons"

"Stardust Blues"