Former FIFTH ANGEL Singer TIM BRANOM Announces LAYNE STALEY Tribute Performances

Original Alice In Chains collaborator, Tim Branom, will be making some rare Layne Staley-related performances in Seattle, WA at the annual Layne Staley Tribute. He brings with him, bassist Tara Rae of the Los Angeles-based band, RagDolls. The duo, along with Jar Of Flies will be performing select songs by Alice In Chains as well as the Branom-penned “Eagles Of Night”, which exemplifies the tragic lives of Staley and Alice In Chains bassist Mike Starr, both who were roommates of Branom.

Tim Branom began as a young Producer for the first lineup of Alice In Chains with Layne Staley in Seattle during the 80s. Then with Gypsy Rose, for a brief time, Branom's band members included future Alice In Chains members Jerry Cantrell and Mike Starr. After moving to Los Angeles, he performed or recorded with Days Of The New, Carly Smithson (American Idol, We Are The Fallen), Fifth Angel, adding a slew of album credits before going out on his own as a solo artist.

Exploring the enduring appeal of Layne Staley, Branom observes, "I believe Layne's connection with a new generation stems from young people resonating with his pain and that he could understand them. He gives a voice to those who feel unheard."

Branom had previously performed at the Layne Staley Tribute in 2004, along with Aaron Lewis (Staind) and Kevin Martin (Candlebox). For this year’s tribute, Branom and Rae will perform as guests with Jar Of Flies. You can see them both nights – the Acoustic Show on August 18 and the Main Event on August 19. Layne fans from around the world gather to celebrate his legacy.

August 18, 2023:

Layne Staley Tribute 2023 (Unplugged Show)

Jar Of Flies (Alice In Chains Tribute) with guests including Tim Branom and Tara Rae (RagDolls)

Madame Lou’s, 2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

August 19, 2023:

Layne Staley Tribute 2023 (Main Event)

Jar Of Flies (Alice In Chains Tribute) with guests including Tim Branom and Tara Rae (RagDolls)

The Crocodile, 2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

