Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Performs In Selinsgrove, PA; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

On July 10th, former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler performed with his solo band at Susquehanna Valley Event Center in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which featured several G'N'R songs in the set, can be viewed below.

Adler's band features vocalist Ariel Kamin, bassist Todd Kerns (filling in for Tanya O Callaghan) and guitarists Alistair James and Michael Thomas.

On June 27th, 2019 Adler was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after stabbing himself at his home. A representative for Adler later said the stabbing was not a suicide attempt, and simply an accident. It was a "very minor, superficial wound."

In a video message, Adler issued the following update: "I'm really sorry about all this media confusion that's been going on. I'm alive and well. I love everybody, and I can't wait to see and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support."