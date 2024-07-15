Former HAWKWIND Member ALAN DAVEY & Multi-Instrumentalist DANNY FAULKNER Team Up For Another Addictive Album From Their Psych-Rock Project HAWKESTREL Presents PRE-MED

Get ready for another heady trip into the outer reaches of cosmically-inspired progressive rock with the brand new studio album from Pre-Med, the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist Danny Faulkner and featuring former Hawkwind bassist and current Hawkestrel mastermind Alan Davey. Old Habits Die Hard is the fifth official full-length collaboration from these musical pioneers, and offers the duo a chance to bring their decades-long musical experience to bear on what surely ranks as one of the most adventurous releases of their long careers.

Pre-Med’s kinetic brand of spacey, progressive rock includes lush, swirling synths backed with walls of searing guitar work and thunderous bass grooves to create an unforgettable musical maelstrom. This outing seeks to combine the group’s experimental tendencies with strong, memorable songs for a well-rounded artistic effort. From the explosive opening track and its fist-pumping chorus to the band’s surprisingly deft cover of Linkin Park’s “One More Light” to the haunting title track, Old Habits is poised to push both Faulkner and Davey well out of their comfort zones and into uncharted musical territory.

Davey proclaims, “This new Pre-Med album has us in the band all complimenting each other on their individual performances. Musically, we have gone up a level and without doubt ‘Old Habits Die Hard’ has the best production of all our albums to date!”

Faulkner adds, “It’s been a rollercoaster to get this record to its fruition, but I think it’s definitely our best yet. There’s glimpses of the older records, but there’s also a lot of new avenues that we’ve explored together. I’m very proud of everyone in the band, and thankful for all the hard work that they, and Cleopatra have put into this. Up The Meds!”

Check out the entirety of Old Habits Die Hard on all digital music platforms, and then pick up a copy of the album on CD or vinyl!

Stream/download the album here, order the CD/Vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

"Long Gone"

"In Between The Black And White"

"Courage Or Conviction"

"Least Of All You"

"One More Light"

"The Seas Of Scuppernong"

"Dancing Shoulders Knows Best"

"Uncle Cat"

"The Caretaker Never Sleeps"

"Old Habits Die Hard"

"Insomniac"

"Charlie"