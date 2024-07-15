Former HYDROGYN Guitarist JEFF WESTLAKE's BIG F'N DEAL Release New Single / Video "Don'tcha Walk Away"

"'Don'tcha Walk Away' is the second video released from Big F'n Deal's upcoming album, Fire, due out in just weeks. The release will be a soft release with no concrete date set. More details to come.

BFnD, fronted by the charismatic Sammi DeVille, is the new outfit led by Jeff Westlake from Hydrogyn. Many familiar names from Westlake's past were brought in to charge this album with great players. Jeff Boggs, Ryan Stepp, John Cardilino, Todd Long, Jacob Freed, Patrick Liotard, Anthony Dura, Mickael Jublin, Joe Migz to newcomers like Kayla Watson along with Alex St.Clair, round out the people involved in the project. There is also an appearance from the late Chris Sammons on the album as well, to honor the great bass player and bandmate of Westlake's while in Hydrogyn.

Check out the official video for "Don'tcha Walk Away" below.

Following is Westlake's initial introduction to Big F'n Deal:

"There are always things going through ones mind when you have been stricken by the creative bug. I am a musician that loves many different types of music and I never want to lock myself just into one style, so I don't.

Through the years I have been blessed with some amazing voices to help me get my passion across to you in many different styles. Now is no different than it has ever been.

I am proud to be able to bring this new phase to you. This phase will be different than any of the rest, as I have someone who wants to tell stories and be as edgy as possible in the process of telling them. I have wanted to take this avenue for years but just never had that accomplice to truly get the idea across. Now, not only did I get one, but I have blessed with two. We have used a couple different drummers in this process, but the band nucleus has been myself, Sammi DeVille, Alyx St.Clair and Ryan Stepp. This entire story will come out at some point no doubt but we just do not have the time here for it.

Over the next year there will be many videos and a lot of music coming from what will now be known as Big F'N Deal (BFD), fronted by the amazing Sammi DeVille. This track entitled 'I've Seen The Devil' is release one off of the product out this year called Fire. I hope you enjoy it as much as we have.

All of this comes to you courtesy of Rapid Fire Global Music and Dangerous Doug Music."