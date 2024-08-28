Former JOURNEY Bassist ROSS VALORY - “Nightflower” Music Video Released

“Nightflower” is the new music video by Ross Valory from the recently released album, All Of The Above (OID Music). The video was once again directed by Michael Cotten.

All Of The Above was produced by Valory and co-produced by Eric Levy and Jacob Stowe. The nine tracks on the album represent the full maturity of Valory’s musical gifts, cutting a broad swath through the instrumental territory the music travels. He plays keyboards, guitar, and, of course, many basses in a display of cultivated virtuosity acRoss a palette far broader than could be found in his work with Journey. He is stepping out from behind his bass and, for the first time in his more than half-century as a professional musician, representing his vision and his compositions.

Valory left Journey in 2020 and the band members worked out their issues in a peaceful mediated settlement. Valory, who spent most of his life as a member of Journey, has no regrets. He counts his blessings at having spent an amazing career with a remarkable group of musicians who succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.

"Low Rider" video:

"Windmill" video:

"Wild Kingdom" video:

"Tomland" video:

(Photo - Jérôme Brunet)