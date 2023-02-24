Former JOURNEY Vocalist / Co-Founder GREGG ROLIE Performs With The Band During Austin Show Encore; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Journey is currently on their 50th Anniversary Tour. On February 22nd, co-founder Gregg Rolie (keyboards, vocals) rejoined the band for their encore in Austin, TX. The band performed songs from his time with Journey (1973 - 1980), which included "Just The Same Way", "Of A Lifetime", "Feeling That Way" and "Anytime". As an added bonus, they performed Santana's "Black Magic Woman", as both Rolie and Journey guitarist Neil Schon have worked with Carlos Santana in the past, with Toto guitarist Steve Lukather joining them on stage. The evening ended with Journey classic "Any Way You Want It".

Check out fan-filmed video below.

The original members of Journey came together in San Francisco in 1973 under the auspices of former Santana manager Herbie Herbert. Originally called the Golden Gate Rhythm Section, and intended to serve as a backup group for established Bay Area artists, the band included Santana alumni Neal Schon on lead guitar and Gregg Rolie on keyboards and lead vocals. Bassist Ross Valory and rhythm guitarist George Tickner, both of Frumious Bandersnatch, rounded out the group. Prairie Prince of The Tubes served as drummer. After one performance in Hawaii, the band quickly abandoned the "backup group" concept and developed a distinctive jazz fusion style. After an unsuccessful radio contest to name the group, roadie John Villanueva suggested the name, Journey.