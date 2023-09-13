Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Reflects On Rock Hall Ceremony - "Am I Doing The Right Thing Here? Is This Really Heavy Metal? I’m With A Bunch Of Guys That Fu@king Hate Me"

Judas Priest received the "Musical Excellence" award at the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Former members K.K. Downing (guitar) and Les Binks (drums) joined vocalist Rob Halford, guitarist Glenn Tipton, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis, and Downing's replacement Richie Faulkner for a medley of "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight". Prior to the band's performance, they were inducted into the Hall by Alice Cooper.

In a new interview with Marko Syrjälä for Chaoszine, Downing discusses a number of topics, including his return to the stage, the birth of KK's Priest, and in the following excerpt, his experience at the above mentioned Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony.

K.K. Downing: "Well, I was kind of debating whether to go there and do it or not because of all the circumstances. Plus, it was a long way to go, but I mean, Les probably told you that their manager told us that we were guests of the band. Me and Les. I’m going, 'Fuck off. You know, I’m not — if anything, I’m a guest of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but I’m there to accept my own award in my own right. You know, I’m not a guest of anybody.' You know, and then they were going to dictate the songs and what we were going to play. So I said, 'Oh, fuck, should I bother doing this? You know, I mean, can I be really bothered?' And then — and then people were saying, 'You’ve gotta go. It’ll never happen again, obviously, in your lifetime. You deserve this.' And anyway, so I decided, 'Okay. I’ll go,' you know. Um, but obviously, we were kept separated and, you know, not allowed to walk the red carpet together, which is all very sad, but that’s the way that they wanted it.

"Richie was great. Richie came, came into our dressing room. Richie was really — you know, he was fine. Obviously, you know I am the real thing, aren’t I? What can I say? But Richie’s great. We get on well. And Andy Sneap is great. He’s an old friend. As for the other guys, you know, I don’t care less about them. If they couldn’t have just like — you know, at our age, just one time, just this — you know what I mean? It was like, just forget about it. You know what I mean? But not to be so — can’t help that. But anyway, I went there and thoroughly enjoyed it really. I rented some equipment, and, luckily, I had a couple of brand-new guitars over there that I’d never seen or played. So, yeah, it was easy and fun.

"It was an experience. It was an experience, to be honest. I mean, I wasn’t — even right up until the performance, I wasn’t sure., I kept saying to myself, 'Am I doing the right thing here? Is this really heavy metal? I’m with a bunch of guys that fucking hate me.' I’m — I mean, the rock and roll. I’m looking at Ed Sheeran, and I’m looking at Dolly Parton, and I’m thinking, 'Fuck it. Am I in the right place? Is this sort of a dream?' I’m thinking, 'Oh, what the hell. Just grab the guitar, do it, and get to the pub.' And that’s what I did. I came off stage, put my clothes on, went straight back to the hotel bar, and that was it. I had some beers, and it was great."

Read the full interview at Chaoszine.net.