Former JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist's KK'S PRIEST Release Debut Single / Video "Hellfire Thunderbolt"; Cover Artwork And Tracklist For Debut Album Revealed

KK's Priest, the new project from former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, have announced their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner. Pre-order / pre-save options are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Cover artwork and tracklist can be viewed below, along with the official video for the debut single "Hellfire Thunderbolt".

Downing: "We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavour of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record."

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

In addition to Downing, KK's Priest includes former Judas Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals) and Les Binks (drums), as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile) and bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six). The band's debut will be released globally by Explorer1 Music Group as a part of the partnership K.K Downing signed in early 2020.

Downing previously stated: "We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!"