Former KISS / CINDERELLA Keyboardist GARY CORBETT Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

Former KISS and Cinderella keyboardist, Gary Corbett, has passed away after fighting a battle with lung and brain cancer. Gary's wife Lenora Corbett/Cohen and sister Mindy Cohen shared the sad news via social media with the following message:

"It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that the Cohen/Corbett Family needs to let everyone know that after a hard fought battle with cancer, Gary passed away last night on July 14, 2021.

"Those who knew Gary know that we and the wold of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul. The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding.

"A memorial event is being planned. The details will come at a later date.

"Today is Gary's birthday. Please keep Gary and our family in your thoughts and your heart.

"Gary Corbett will be truly and deeply missed, by all who know him."

Gary Corbett is best known for his work as the keyboardist for rock superstars KISS, and Cinderella. He co-wrote the iconic #1 hit "She Bop" for Cyndi Lauper. He also played with Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Molly Hatchett, and Ronnie Wood.

He conducted a live orchestra with pop idol Debbie Gibson, played piano with Whitney Houston, Lou Reed, and Taylor Dayne, played keyboards and produced reggae legends Damian and Stephen Marley, and was seen most recently performing with Ted Nugent's original vocalist Derek St. Holmes.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Gary's friends and family. RIP.