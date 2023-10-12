Former LILLIAN AXE Singer RON TAYLOR Discusses Offer To Audition For PANTERA - "They Were Too Heavy And Crazy For Me"; Audio

The new episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast is available for streaming below.

"This episode, we have the killer vocalist from Lowside and formerly of Lillian axe… Ron Taylor! Ron talks his new singles with Lowside and we go through all the classic Lillian Axe albums."

On new music with his current band, Lowside, Ron Taylor reveals: “We put Lowside together in 2005. Darrin (Delatte - former Lillian Axe bassist) and I had been writing even before that. We put our first cd out in 2013. We’ve been kinda off and on since then. We’ve been trying to perfect these new songs for like 5 years now. Finally we were like, let’s just go in the studio. We’ve been recording the new singles one at a time. We did ‘Our Song’ first, then ‘This Old Life’. Now we’re gearing up to do another. We’re having a blast. Just doing it at our own pace.”

On Lillian Axe's Love And War: “Love And War’is my favorite Lillian record. I really liked the styles of ‘Ghost of Winter’ and ‘World Stopped Turning’, that darker kinda stuff. I think we were struggling a bit because Stiff came in as a glam type band. More glam than Lillian ever was. I feel like we stuck our grubby little fingers in there a bit with songs like ‘Down On You’ and ‘She Liked It On Top’. I look back at those as good, but a little cheesy. I have no regrets. Stiff had played ‘My Number’ by Girl and we started putting it in the Lillian set. They were looking for a cover to add to the album, so we that’s why we put that on there.”

On an offer to audition for Pantera: “We knew the Pantera guys forever. We grew up with them in our area. When I first joined Lillian Axe, I got a call from the Pantera guy’s dad. He said the guys wanted me to come down and audition to be their singer. Terry Glaze was leaving the band and they were looking for a new singer. They said they had some awesome stuff going on and they thought they were going to get a record deal. I told him that I loved the band, but they were too heavy and crazy for me! I had a record deal going on at that time. I thought it was best to stay where I was at. See, Pantera would have never made it to the big time with me ha ha!”

On his exit from the band: "It was tough because from 95 - 99, we took a break. Some of us had kids, jobs, mortgages, etc. We started up again in 1999 and we would just do weekends. In a few weeks, we would do some more. The days of full time touring were over. There just wasn’t enough support or money to go do it again full time. I think if you told any of us that we had a record deal with tour support, a bus, we would have been up for it. You could see then the crowds were going down too. It had just run it’s course. People ask if there was a big blow out or fight. ‘Do you hate each other?’ I wish I had a good story to tell. It just wasn’t like that. I felt like I was letting everyone down when I said I couldn’t do a show. You didn’t want to be the one always saying no. So I stepped aside and let them find someone else."

On if he would work with Steve Blaze again: "We’d have to see about that. Maybe. I’d have to see what the situation was."