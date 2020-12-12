Former MANOWAR Guitarist ROSS THE BOSS Guests On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE (Video)

Former Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss is the guest on the latest installment of In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie. Ross looks back on the bands he has played with over the course of his career, as well as offering up some warm-up exercises for aspiring guitarists.

Ross "The Boss" Friedman and his band contributed to Wacken World Wide during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Watch the full show below.

Setlist:

"Kill With Power" (Manowar)

"Blood Of My Enemies" (Manowar)

"Denied By The Cross"

"Secret Of Steel (Manowar)

"Battle Hymn (Manowar)

"Hail And Kill (Manowar)