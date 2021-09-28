Former MARILLION Drummer JONATHAN MOVER Launches PROGJECT Tribute Band With Members Of SAGA, SPOCK'S BEARD And SAIGON KICK

After a last-minute rescue call to tour with the premier Genesis tribute-band The Musical Box, drummer Jonathan Mover returned home waxing nostalgic:

"I haven't had that much fun onstage in a long time and was reminded of the reason I began drumming in the first place – Prog Rock. Playing songs like 'Robbery, Assault and Battery', 'Dance on A Volcano', 'Wot Gorilla', 'Watcher of The Skies' and 'Back In NYC' had me feeling fifteen again and relit the very same fire I felt when I first picked up sticks."

Next thought: "What if I put together The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience, with top players, and pay homage to our favorite Prog giants–Genesis, Yes, ELP and King Crimson, along with some Pink Floyd, Rush, Peter Gabriel, U.K., Jethro Tull, Gentle Giant and more..." The seeds were sown.

ProgJect began coming together in Spring, 2019 when Mover mentioned his idea to a few friends and asked, “Who’s out there?” The first name pitched was keyboardist Ryo Okumoto, and as luck / coincidence / divine providence would have it, later that very same day, Mover was entering The Rose in Pasadena to see Brand X when who happened to be standing in line, right in front of him? Ryo. A quick introduction and without even playing a note together, their pairing made ProgJect a reality.

Next call was to bassist / multi-instrumentalist / vocalist Matt Dorsey, and then there were three.

From there, Mover reached out to vocalist-extraordinaire Michael Sadler, who immediately replied, "I love it, I’m in." ProgJect was now a four-man quintet.

When contemplating the guitar position, Mover, who was still somewhat new to Los Angeles, first thought, "Is there anyone in L.A. that can play everything from Genesis and Yes to King Crimson and Rush, and can sing as well?" and then took the easy route and just called fellow East Coaster Jason Bieler.

From the first full-band rehearsal in late September, 2019 it was immediate - ProgJect was a force to be reckoned with. Rehearsals continued with the band shaping the songs and arrangements, and with their first tour booked for Sept/Oct, 2020, ProgJect was set to embark on a two-dozen date run from Northeast Canada, down the East Coast and across to the Midwest…and then came Covid.

Sixteen months later, they’re back in full-production rehearsals, modifying the set and preparing to go out later in 2021, and then making it full-time from 2022 on.

With a two-plus hour set that includes Prog classics and epics such as "Squonk", "Cinema Show", "Firth of Fifth", "Karn Evil 9 - 1st Impression Pt. I & II", "Siberian Khatru", "Roundabout", "Heart of the Sunrise", "21st Century Schizoid Man", "Lark's Tongues In Aspic", "Xanadu", "La Villa Strangiato", "Have A Cigar", "Wish You Were Here", "Solsbury Hill", "Living In The Past" and more... ProgJect is going to drop your jaw and blow your mind.