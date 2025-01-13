Former MEGADETH / ANGRA Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Reveals The Secret Behind Fans’ Most Requested Solos

World-renowned guitarist Kiko Loureiro, known for his work with Angra and Megadeth, shared fascinating stories about creating some of his most iconic solos. From classics like "Carry On" to "Conquer or Die!", Kiko opened up about the creative processes behind these songs.

Recently, Kiko announced his highly anticipated 2025 tour in Brazil, promoted by Top Link Music. The Theory of Mind Tour celebrates the release of his latest album, Theory of Mind, marking a new chapter in his solo career. Known for his flawless technique and musical creativity, Kiko promises a show full of innovation and emotion, revisiting his career while showcasing new compositions from the critically acclaimed album.

A major highlight of this tour will be the special guest appearance by Marty Friedman, former Megadeth guitarist and global guitar legend. “I’ve always had a strong musical connection with Marty, and in recent years, that relationship has grown even stronger. I was thrilled when he accepted the invitation to join me on this tour in Brazil as my guest. It will be incredible to share the stage with him and bring this energy to Brazilian fans,” said Kiko. The union of these two guitar giants promises unforgettable nights for instrumental music and heavy metal fans.

Here’s more about some of his most famous solos:

"Carry On": The Connection Between Mozart and an Unforgettable Composition

"Carry On" is one of the most emblematic songs in Kiko Loureiro’s career with Angra. Released on the Angels Cry album, the track quickly became a melodic metal anthem and remains one of the most requested by fans at concerts. Both the riff and the solo have interesting backstories, showcasing Kiko’s talent and dedication to the art of guitar.

Kiko explains that the iconic intro riff wasn’t his creation but Andre Matos’. “The riff was composed by André Matos on the piano. Andre had a very orchestral vision for the song, inspired by Mozart, and created that rhythmic sequence reminiscent of classical symphonies. We later adapted it for guitar, and the introduction became one of the song’s most memorable parts. It’s curious because, although it’s a guitar-famous riff, it was born entirely on the piano,” Kiko reveals.

The solo in "Carry On" carries a personal story. “It was the first solo I ever recorded professionally. I remember it being the last solo recorded for the album. At the time, we were in Hamburg, at Charlie Bauerfeind’s studio, and we’d already done all the bases and solos. Only André had to record his vocals. Since we had some free days, I went backpacking through Europe, visiting Italy and France. When I returned to Hanover, only the 'Carry On' solo was left to close the album.”

Kiko recorded the solo spontaneously. “It was somewhat improvised, using a small amplifier and my Tagima guitar. Everything happened last minute, but somehow, it turned out exactly as it should have. This solo has a lot of emotion because it reflects that unique moment when we were wrapping up Angra’s first album, full of dreams and expectations.”

The song represents Angra’s essence: refined technique, striking melodies, and a connection to classical music elements. To this day, "Carry On" remains one of the band’s best-known tracks, continuing to move fans across generations.

Kiko shares more details below:

"Conquer or Die!": Kiko Loureiro’s “Eruption”

When Dave Mustaine invited Kiko Loureiro to join Megadeth, he challenged him to create an instrumental piece as a standout moment for the guitarist on the Dystopia album. “Mustaine said, ‘I want something like 'Eruption', by Van Halen. It was an enormous responsibility since he was referencing the most famous guitar solo piece in rock history. I thought a lot about how to create something unique while bringing my identity to it.”

Kiko decided to embrace the nylon-string guitar, blending his Brazilian and classical influences into metal. “I wanted something that showcased virtuosity without falling into clichés. I drew inspiration from Villa-Lobos and classical guitar pieces. The introduction came during an afternoon of improvisation, and I spent days refining it to balance technique and emotion.”

The name "Conquer or Die!" reflects the track’s intensity and significance within the album. “Initially, the piece was just an introduction for another song, but it gained its own strength. Mustaine liked it so much that he decided to make it a standalone track, complete with Latin narrations and an epic atmosphere.”

Kiko also explained how the transition from nylon guitar to electric guitar in the track was planned for maximum impact. “I wanted the moment the electric guitar comes in to feel almost cinematic, as if the song evolved from something intimate to something explosive. It’s a sonic journey reflecting my path, uniting Brazilian roots with metal.”

With "Conquer or Die!", Kiko demonstrated to Megadeth’s audience and metal fans worldwide that his virtuosity extends beyond rapid notes, integrating his culture into the global music scene uniquely.

"Morning Star": Virtuosity with Brazilian Roots

In "Morning Star", Kiko showcases how Brazilian music can dialogue with metal in an innovative way. “The introduction was born from maracatu, a traditional Brazilian rhythm. I was listening a lot to Livro, by Caetano Veloso, and that inspired me to create something that blended this Brazilian essence with heavy riffs.”

The composition evolved into a technical challenge that tested Kiko’s skills. “The transition to the arpeggios came naturally. I wanted the solo to bring an explosion of energy, so I worked on fast, almost baroque arpeggios that are very challenging. The song’s fast tempo makes this part even more difficult to execute.”

Kiko also shared that "Morning Star" was one of the first songs composed for the Temple of Shadows album. “Rafael and I started working on it very early in the writing process. Initially, the song had a completely different vibe, almost like Caetano Veloso, with more laid-back chords in the verse. We even joked about calling the song ‘Julia,’ referencing the Beatles’ track, because of the similarity in chords.”

As the composition developed, "Morning Star" became an epic piece with multiple layers, blending Brazilian rhythms, power metal, and virtuosic instrumental sections. “I wanted something that sounded universal but still had a strong connection to my roots. This fusion is something that defines me as a musician.”

Today, "Morning Star" is remembered not only for its technical complexity but also for the way it translates Brazilian cultural richness into the context of progressive metal.

Kiko shares more details below:

"Point of No Return": A Tribute to 80s Virtuosity

With "Point of No Return", Kiko Loureiro pays homage to the classic 80s shred style, a genre that shaped his musical development and influenced generations of guitarists. Featured on the album Theory of Mind, the track is an explosion of technique and energy, marked by rapid scales, rhythmic precision, and dynamics that keep listeners on edge.

Kiko explains that the idea for the song came from a desire to revisit the roots of virtuosity. “I thought: why not create something that captures the essence of the 80s, when guitarists like Jason Becker, Marty Friedman, Paul Gilbert, and Vinnie Moore were at their peak? It was a time when I would spend hours and hours practicing fast scales, trying to understand how they did it. 'Point of No Return' is a kind of homage to that era, but with my own approach.”

The composition was structured to emphasize speed and technical impact. “The song has a fast-paced rhythm that feels like a high-speed race, which made me think of it almost as a soundtrack for something electrifying, like a Formula 1 race. That energy is the essence of the song.”

Kiko reveals that the title choice was intentional to reflect this intensity. “The name 'Point of No Return' suggests that moment when you fully commit, without looking back. It’s about the determination to keep moving forward, whether in a race, a musical challenge, or life. The idea of pushing limits has always fascinated me.”

The recording also posed technical challenges, even for an experienced guitarist like Kiko. “The song is filled with rapid scales and rhythm changes that require a lot of precision. Even though it’s something ‘in my hands’ because I’ve practiced this style so much, creating something fluid and musical at this speed was an exercise in balancing technique and melody.”

An interesting detail is how Kiko added a narrative layer to the music, inspired by the world of Formula 1 racing. “I’ve always loved the speed and sound of engines. During the composition, I thought about how to translate the sound of a race into the guitar. Years ago, I played a piece on stage that mimicked the sound of a car accelerating with a slide, and that idea inspired me to bring something similar to 'Point of No Return'. The song is like a high-speed journey, full of twists and emotion.”

In the end, "Point of No Return" became one of the highlights of Theory of Mind, representing the perfect combination of technique, creativity, and emotion that defines Kiko Loureiro’s style. It’s a song that not only pays tribute to the great guitarists of the past but also shows how Kiko continues to push the boundaries of the guitar in his own work.

“It’s a track for those who love the guitar and its intensity. For me, it symbolizes the relentless pursuit of breaking barriers and finding new ways to express oneself,” concludes the guitarist.

Kiko Loureiro’s Creative Diversity

From his creations with Angra to his contributions to Megadeth, Kiko’s stories show a guitarist who balances technique and emotion. “I never aim to just showcase technique but also to create something with a melody that tells a story.”

These accounts reveal not only Kiko Loureiro’s talent but also his dedication to the art of guitar, combining classical, Brazilian, and metal influences into a unique style.

(Photo - Henrique Grandi)