Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON - "Everybody Wants To Be Around You When You’re Picking Up Your Grammy, But You're Never On Top All The Time"

Former Megadeth bassist Dabid Ellefson is featured in a new interview with Real Music With Gary Stuckey. He discusses his bands The Lucid, Dieth, and his upcoming shows with Kings Of Thrash.

Ellefson: "You find out who your friends are and you find out who your friends aren't pretty fucking quick when the shit hits the fan. Because everybody wants to be around you when you’re picking up your Grammy, but you're never on top all the time. Your life ebbs and flows, your career ebbs and flows – all of that. I’ve been fortunate enough to be a career musician and I've had to go with the ebbs and flows of the good, the bad and the otherwise, sometimes from within, sometimes from without.”

Ellefson and former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young recently announced the first four shows of the Kings Of Thrash "The MEGA Years" tour. The band, which also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, will perform the classic thrash albums Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, and So Far, So Good… So What in their entirety. Joining the band for these four dates will be ex-Megadeth/Ohm guitarist, Chris Poland.

Ellefson guested on Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! for an in-depth career-spanning interview, and during the chat he discussed the idea behind Kings Of Thrash.

Ellefson: "This is a celebration, not a retaliation. This is a good moment. This is a happy moment, to celebrate these songs and these tracks and these records. So we go at it with just fun. It's, like, 'Wow, wouldn't it be fun if we went out and played these records?' and we're doing it. So it's meant to be this celebration and bringing people together. And honestly, that was kind of always my role in Megadeth. Dave (Mustaine) always called me 'The Ambassador', and I was always that guy, and I am that guy. So it's... let me just continue that role in our community and have one of good will."

Dates:

October

12- San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

14 - Las Vegas, NV -The Space

15 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

VIP packages will be available for all shows. Head here for more info.

(Photo - Anthony Frisketti / Frisketti Photo)