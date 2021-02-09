Former MEGADETH Bassist JAMES LOMENZO Credits All Star Band HAIL! For Launching New Project FIRSTBORNE With Drummer CHRIS ADLER

Bassist James Lomenzo (ex-Megadeth, ex-Black Label Society, ex-White Lion) is featured in a new interview on the Nothing Shocking podcast discussing his new band, Firstborne, featuring former Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler.

Lomenzo: "A few years ago I went on a run with Hail!, which David Ellefson used to play in. After Dave went back to Megadeth they called me up and said 'Why don't you be the bass player now?' The last time we were out we went to Bahrain and Dubai, and that's the beauty of that Hail! band: we get for or five guys together, throw our guitars over our shoulders, and go to the farthest corners of the world and bring the metal to the clubs. It's great. The drummer that was available was Chris Adler, who I'd met on the Gigantour when I was with Megadeth and he was with Lamb Of God. We got to know each other better (on the Hail! run) and towards the end of it I couldn't help but ask 'What are you going to do now that you're not in Lamb Of God?' He told me he wanted to put a band together just to have fun and make music, and he asked if I had (Ratt guitarist) Warren DiMartini's number (laughs). I said 'By the way, if you need a bass player I'd be interested in recording some music with you, too.' He genuinely seemed into it."

Firstborne, the thrash / heavy metal project featuring Chris Adler, James Lomenzo, guitarist Myrone and vocalist Girish Pradhan, have released "Soul Control" as a Bandcamp exclusive for Bandcamp Friday.

This is the first song that Firstborne worked on as a complete band and traces the roots of their music back to the earliest stages of Chris assembling the group. This track is mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Iron Age) and available here (listen below).

Some words from Girish Pradhan: "Chris and I were in the green room after finishing our gig in Bangalore a few years back. He was like, 'Hey I got some friends making music together. Myrone, James Lomenzo. You wanna try out the vocals?' , passed his phone to me and played a demo track.

"Of course, the thing totally felt like some dream and I was super excited. After a few days, I started sharing vocal demos, mostly gibberish and the first line actually sounded like, 'When everything goes south, I feel alive'. We kept discussing and building on that until eventually we had the track that became 'Soul Control'. Both Chris and Myrone were super encouraging and helpful in the process. We kinda defined how we were gonna work from there on.

"To me, the song is about inner strength and will power. It's about facing the challenges and in life and rising up against the odds!"