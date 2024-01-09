Former MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO And PLINI Write And Record A Song In One Day; Video

Former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded a video showing the writing and recording of a song in one day with fellow guitarist Plini. Plini has done guest guitar work on Cynic’s Ascension Codes and Devin Townsend’s The Puzzle albums.

Loureiro, who was with Megadeth from 2015 - 2023, recently spoke with Guitar World about his departure from the band. He commented on his replacement, Teemu Mäntysaari - whom he found to fill his shoes in Megadeth - and revealed that he made another suggestion to management during the scouting process.

Loureiro: "Actually, I even mentioned to management and Dave (Mustaine) that I thought bringing Marty Friedman back would be amazing. I have no idea if they’re talking about it or talking to him, but I did say that. But again, I have no idea beyond that, and I don’t want to make anything more complicated."

"The fans never said anything bad about me or complained, which was amazing, but I’m a fan, and I always understood that Marty was a part of those iconic albums like Rust In Peace and Countdown To Extinction. I understood that Marty was the guy who helped create that sound and style, you know? From the moment I joined Megadeth, I knew the fans could show me love, but I would never win their hearts over Marty."

