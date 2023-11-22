Former MEGADETH Guitarist MARTY FRIEDMAN's The Art Of Soloing Masterclass Series Available For Pre-Order

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman’s groundbreaking 3-volume masterclass series, The Art of Soloing, immerses guitarists in a revolutionary learning experience focused intensely on cultivating their unique originality and own artistic identity. It is a lexicon of information not available anywhere else.

Marty's pedigree among the highest tier of guitar soloists in the world is indisputable, but it is the singularity and immediate identifiability of his musical voice that truly distinguishes his artistry, making him ideal to mentor your own creative development with The Art of Soloing.

Friedman: "This is by far the deepest analysis of the things that are unique only to my playing. This is a lexicon of my thought processes, and you will discover many, many concepts you have never been exposed to before."

The Art of Soloing series will be exclusively available on December 5th for those who choose to pre-order here. The content will be released to the public and available to All Access Students who do not pre-order on January 4th. Pre-order now and get access to this content a full month before anyone else!

EMGtv presents “Five Minutes With”, in which some of your favorite EMG artists chat about riffs, tours, albums, gear and more.

A message states: "This Month’s EMG artist Guitar Wizard Marty Friedman. Marty came to hang out at EMG HQ and share some cool riffs and fun stories about recording, performing and stomp cops."