Former MEGADETH Guitarist's JEFF YOUNG GROUP Announces New Single “Lightning Rising”

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young and his solo band Jeff Young Group have announced a new, instrumental single “Lightning Rising”. The single is due for release soon.

The band states: “We are over the moon excited about our brand new instrumental single coming early 2025! The song is entitled ‘Lightning Rising’ written & produced by guitarist, Jeff Young (Kings of Thrash/Badi Assad/Megadeth) and features Bass phenom, Mohini dey (Greg Howe/ Willow Smith) & Jeff Tortora (Blue Man Group) on Drums & Percussion.

“The track was mixed by our dear pal, Charlie Waymire and is a fresh fusion of funk, rock & world music vibes! Thanks to Vinnie Castaldo for engineering our basic Drum & Rhythm Guitars in Las Vegas, NV! All Lead Guitar action recorded by Charlie in Los Angeles, CA.”

Stay tuned at lightningrising.com for release details.