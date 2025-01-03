Former MEGADETH Guitarist's JEFF YOUNG GROUP Announces New Single “Lightning Rising”
January 3, 2025, 17 minutes ago
Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young and his solo band Jeff Young Group have announced a new, instrumental single “Lightning Rising”. The single is due for release soon.
The band states: “We are over the moon excited about our brand new instrumental single coming early 2025! The song is entitled ‘Lightning Rising’ written & produced by guitarist, Jeff Young (Kings of Thrash/Badi Assad/Megadeth) and features Bass phenom, Mohini dey (Greg Howe/ Willow Smith) & Jeff Tortora (Blue Man Group) on Drums & Percussion.
“The track was mixed by our dear pal, Charlie Waymire and is a fresh fusion of funk, rock & world music vibes! Thanks to Vinnie Castaldo for engineering our basic Drum & Rhythm Guitars in Las Vegas, NV! All Lead Guitar action recorded by Charlie in Los Angeles, CA.”
Stay tuned at lightningrising.com for release details.