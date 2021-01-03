Former MELIAH RAGE Singer Paul Souza Announces NU80 Project

Former Meliah Rage singer Paul Souza has just announced his latest project called NU80, which as the name suggests, “Sounds like it came right out of the 1980’s,” he tells BraveWords.

In a statement he writes: “I am pleased and excited to announce the soon-to-be-release debut EP of my new band NU80! All of the songs on this EP were written during my and our drummer John's Covid isolation. The EP is appropriately titled Vaccine. I will be posting the release date and where to purchase the record in a future post some time later this month. The EP will be available in limited edition on vinyl. Please DM me (here) if you would be interested in purchasing a vinyl copy. All songs were written and recorded by NU80 and produced, mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy Award winner Bob St. John. This was the best way we knew to begin the new year!”



