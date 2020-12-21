Former METALLICA Bassist's JASON NEWSTED AND THE CHOPHOUSE BAND Perform Cover Of "Cocaine Blues"; Video

Back in March 2019, Jason Newsted - who played bass for Metallica from 1986 to 2001 - and The Chophouse Band played a benefit show at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, FL. Newsted has uploaded video of their take on "Cocaine Blues", famously performed by Johnny Cash at his 1968 Folsom Prison concert. Watch below:

Previously released footage of Newsted and crew covering the Neil Young classic, "Rockin' In The Free World", can be seen below: