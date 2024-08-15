Former MUSHROOMHEAD Singer Sues Fellow Co-Founder, Accusing Copyright Infringement

Cleveland.com is reporting that a former vocalist for Cleveland heavy metal band, Mushroomhead, has sued a former bandmate and fellow co-founder over accusations of copyright infringement.

Jeffrey Hatrix (aka Jeffrey Nothing) said in the lawsuit that Steven Felton, a drummer, producer and co-founder of Mushroomhead, failed to pay him royalties over the last several years.

Also named as a defendant is Filthy Hands Company, which was registered in 2000 by Mushroomhead’s former keyboard player to handle the band’s business.

The lawsuit - filed earlier this week in federal court in Cleveland - does not name the band itself as a defendant, Hatrix’s attorney Ronald Stanley said.

No attorneys are listed in court records for Felton or Filthy Hands Company. Attempts to reach Felton and an attorney who previously represented Filthy Hands Company were unsuccessful.

The lawsuit said Hatrix is seeking at least $3.5 million.

