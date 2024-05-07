Former NEVERMORE / ANNIHILATOR Guitarist CURRAN MURPHY Fills In For MANTAS At Jakarta's Hammersonic Festival 2024 - "Exciting And Thrilling Beyond Belief"

Last week, Venom Inc. and original Venom guitarist, Jeff "Mantas" Dunn revealed he suffered a second heart attack on April 17th. Subsequently, he is una ble to tour for the forseeable future.

All About The Rock reported that stepping in for Mantas on Venom Inc:'s May 5th show at the Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, was former Annihilator, Nevermore and current 72 Legions guitarist, Curran Murphy.

Murphy issued the following statement:

"Coming to Indonesia and playing the Hammer Sonic Festival for my first show with Venom Inc. was absolutely amazing. The country was incredible, the promoters and crew that worked for the festival were incredibly courteous, helpful and awesome. There’s no way I could have dreamed a better way to play my first show with Venom Inc than in front of 50,000 people in Indonesia at the Hammersonic Fest. The crowd reaction to the band was amazing, the fans of Venom Inc. want to hear these songs played and played loud, that’s what we did and that’s what they love. The fan reaction to me personally as the guitar player filling in for Mantas was phenomenal! Every metal fan that I met over the two days in Jakarta were extremely happy with my performance of all the songs! It has been exciting and thrilling beyond belief to be given the opportunity to fill in for Mantas while he gets his health back.

Being asked by Tony (Dolan) to fill in for Mantas on guitar for this show was a huge opportunity and mind blowing. Then, meeting Mark Jackson and playing my first show with him and Tony together on stage was just absolutely electric. To be on that stage with Tony and Mark was incredible, everything felt excellent. The flow of the songs and energetic stage performance with both of those guys was really special and exciting to be a part of."

Jeff Dunn, known to the world as Mantas of Venom, is a musical legend whose influence spans across the metal genre, and beyond. His innovative approach has brought us some of the most memorable riffs in metal music, often conceived in moments of everyday simplicity, including a famously inspired session in less than glamorous circumstances.

Aside from his groundbreaking contributions to music, Jeff is a devoted caretaker to his 27 cats, whom he treats with royal regard, and a friend to many. His generosity and integrity shine through in all his interactions.

Recently, Jeff's life took an unexpected turn when he suffered a heart attack on the morning of April 17. Despite this frightening event, the swift response from medical professionals at Abrantes UCIC and later in Lisbon ensured he received the necessary care promptly. An angiogram revealed issues with two valves, leading to the immediate placement of two stents. Jeff is now recuperating at home, but his road to recovery will be long, and he will be unable to perform live for the foreseeable future.

This GoFundMe Campaign aims to support his medical expenses and recovery process. We reach out to all who have been touched by Jeff's music, his story, and his spirit, to help in any way possible. Every donation, no matter the size, will significantly aid Jeff's journey back to health.

Thank you for considering support for Mantas as he heals. Together, we can ensure he continues to inspire and entertain us for many years to come.

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - who is keeping Venom's legacy alive with Venom Inc. - recently shared some personal news via social media:

"Greetings my friends.

First of all I would like to thank you all for the countless birthday wishes I have received. There are so many messages still unopened and unread but there is a very valid reason for this which I will get to later.

The outpouring of love concern and support for Anita has been, and continues to be, nothing short of overwhelming.

Honestly my friends it would take an age to explain the absolute roller coaster of a journey we have been through. So many tests, delays, cancellations, waiting lists and worst of all it appears, mis diagnosis. All I can say is that over the course of the last few months the initial diagnosis appears to have been wrong... far too much to explain here.

So whilst it isn’t yet completely ruled out it does seem now to be very unlikely. She has two more scans before the end of the year.

As you can imagine the stress and worry of all this has been unbelievably hard on us and our family. On the upside, Anita is doing well and remains positive.

And now to my news.

On the morning of Wednesday 17th April completely out of the blue I suffered another heart attack.

Two ambulances attended my home and once they were satisfied that I was stable I was taken to Abrantes UCIC (Cardiac Intensive Care). I had numerous blood tests, X Ray and Cardiac Ultrasound and it was decided that I should be taken to Lisbon for an Angiogram when a slot became available to determine cause and possible further damage.

The outcome of the Angiogram revealed that my double bypass was functioning well, however, 2 further valves were compromised and approaching complete failure and the decision was made immediately to introduce 2 stents, which they did there and then.

The whole procedure was done through my left wrist under local anesthetic.

May I take this opportunity to thank the cardiology Doctors and nursing staff of both Abrantes and Lisbon for their superb care and attention.

I am now recovering at home.

I must now inform you all that for the foreseeable future I will not be performing live with Venom Inc at any immediate upcoming events.

I will of course continue to make music, it’s my therapy, and I will more than likely annoy you all with it in the not too distant future.

Once again each and every one of you has my eternal gratitude.

Much Love and Respect, Jeff."