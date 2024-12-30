Former NEVERMORE / ANNIHILATOR Guitarist CURRAN MURPHY Officially Replaces MANTAS In VENOM INC.

Former Nevermore / Annihilator guitarist, Curran Murphy, has officially joined Venom Inc. as the band's new guitarist, stepping in to replace Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, who earlier this month announced that he "will not be returning" to the band.

A message from Venom Inc. states: "Venom Inc. is proud to announce that Curran "Beleth" Murphy has officially joined the Demolition Man and JXN as the bands new lead guitarist!

"Beleth already covered for Jeff 'Mantas' Dunn after he suffered his second heart attack. December 1st 2024 Mantas announced he was stepping down permanently because of health and personal reasons.

"Fans will be able to witness Beleth's incredibly energetic stage presence during the coming Beyond the Black tour.

"Venom Inc and Warheads wish Mantas all the best and warmly welcome Beleth!"

Murphy confirmed his position in Venom Inc. in a new interview with Laughingmonkeymusic, saying that he "gleefully accepted" Venom Inc. singer and bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan's invitation to join the band. Watch the interview below: