Former NEVERMORE / ANNIHILATOR Guitarist CURRAN MURPHY's New Band 72 LEGIONS Gearing Up To Release What A God Could Be EP; Now Available For Pre-Order

Ohio-based metal band, 72 Legions, present their latest EP which features a range of metal sub-genres, from brutal death metal to black metal. The EP, which was recorded over a 10-day period at the Custom Audio Mutation Studio in Ohio, was written collaboratively by all members of the band during rehearsals for their Venom Inc. tour.

The aim behind the EP was to build upon the success of their 72-EP released earlier this year, and explore new areas of extreme metal that the band members have never ventured into before. Produced by guitarist Curran Murphy and mastered by Joel Wanasek, the EP boasts elegant metal riffs, powerful grooves and intense breakdowns that will leave fans begging for more. 72 Legions' latest offering is a must-listen for any metal fan looking for something new and exciting.

Check out the title track, "What A God Could Be", below. The EP will be released on September 25th and is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp here.

Tracklist:

"Beautiful In Sin"

"Darker And Darker"

"Invented Purpose"

"The Lamentations Of The Women"

"What A God Could Be"

Formed in 2022 by Devin Wirick (vocals) and Curran Murphy (guitars), the lineup was completed with Dan Gates (bass), Robert Quad (guitar) and Colton Zeitler (drums). The band is currently out supporting Venom Inc in the US alongside Satan and Ringworm. Remaining dates are as follows:

September

27 - New York, NY - Meadows

28 - Clevand, OH - No Class

29 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra

October

1 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

14 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall