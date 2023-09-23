Former NEVERMORE / ANNIHILATOR Guitarist CURRAN MURPHY's New Band 72 LEGIONS Gearing Up To Release What A God Could Be EP; Now Available For Pre-Order
September 23, 2023, 42 minutes ago
Ohio-based metal band, 72 Legions, present their latest EP which features a range of metal sub-genres, from brutal death metal to black metal. The EP, which was recorded over a 10-day period at the Custom Audio Mutation Studio in Ohio, was written collaboratively by all members of the band during rehearsals for their Venom Inc. tour.
The aim behind the EP was to build upon the success of their 72-EP released earlier this year, and explore new areas of extreme metal that the band members have never ventured into before. Produced by guitarist Curran Murphy and mastered by Joel Wanasek, the EP boasts elegant metal riffs, powerful grooves and intense breakdowns that will leave fans begging for more. 72 Legions' latest offering is a must-listen for any metal fan looking for something new and exciting.
Check out the title track, "What A God Could Be", below. The EP will be released on September 25th and is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp here.
Tracklist:
"Beautiful In Sin"
"Darker And Darker"
"Invented Purpose"
"The Lamentations Of The Women"
"What A God Could Be"
Formed in 2022 by Devin Wirick (vocals) and Curran Murphy (guitars), the lineup was completed with Dan Gates (bass), Robert Quad (guitar) and Colton Zeitler (drums). The band is currently out supporting Venom Inc in the US alongside Satan and Ringworm. Remaining dates are as follows:
September
27 - New York, NY - Meadows
28 - Clevand, OH - No Class
29 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra
October
1 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
4 - Covington, KY - Madison Live
5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
10 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House
11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
14 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club
15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall