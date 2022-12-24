Former NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

In the Chaoszine interview clip below, former Nightwish bassist / vocalist and current Tarot and Raskasta Joulua vocalist Marko Hietala tells his story about becoming a metal frontman.

Back in August, Hietala spoke openly with Chaoszine about his departure from Nightwish last year. Check it out below.

Hietala: "I've been a chronic depressive since 2010, 2011, so I've been on permanent medication ever since. Sometimes you get used to the meds and you need more - I did raise them over the years - but it just didn't work (anymore). I've had psychotherapy for over four years now, I've spoken to a psychiatrist and some doctors, any my psychiatrist here in Finland said I should do these ADHD neuropsycholigical tests, and I've got it."

"I had been thinking about (leaving Nightwish) for a while. I had a lot of weight (on my shoulders), and with the attention disorder, when there is a lot of trouble the disorder make it into real chaos. There is a shitload of stuff coming and going, and no peace anywhere, and for a year or two I was waking up at 3:00am to bad dreams and anxiety."

Hietala announced his departure from Nightwish in January 2021. His statement is available below.

Hietala: "Dear people. I am leaving Nightwish and my public life.

For a quite a few years now I haven’t been able to feel validated by this life. We have streaming company big guns demanding 9/5 work from artists of inspiration while unfairly sharing the profits. Even among the artists. We’re the banana republic of the music industry. Biggest tour promoters squeeze percentages even from our own merchandise while paying dividends to Middle East. Apparently some theocrasies can take the money from the music that would get you beheaded or jailed there without appearing as hypocrites. Just a couple of examples here.

This past year forced me to stay home and think. And I found myself very disillusioned about these and a lot of things. I found out that I am in need of that validation. For me to write, sing and play, I need to find some new reasons and inspirations. 'My Walden' so to speak. And it’s even in my book that I’m a chronic depressive. It’s dangerous for me and the people around me, if I continue. Some of the thoughts a while back were dark. Don’t worry, I’m fine. I have my two sons, a wife, the rest of the family, friends, a dog and lots of love.

And I don’t think that I’ll be gone for good.

Conspiracy is the word of the day. For the people who like them I need to say that my 55th birthday is now on 14th of Jan and I’ve certainly done my time for now. Blaming for instance Tuomas is an insult to both him and my free thinking. This is a very sad thing to all of us too. Have a care please.

But of course now we’ll know, if some go there on purpose.

There are a couple of things agreed on that I will do on 2021. Otherwise I kindly and with respect ask the media, bands, artists projects etc. to not ask me for anything within the next year. I have some reinventing to do. I hope to tell you about it on 2022. It’s not a promise though.

I am so sorry about this.

Marko Hietala

P.S.: Tony Iommi is an exception to the 'no contact whatsoever.' Childhood hero takes a precedence."

Nightwish issued the following statement in the wake of Hietala's announcement:

"Marko`s resignation has left us with some difficult decisions and choices to be made. After much thought and consideration, we have, in mutual understanding, decided to perform the upcoming 'Human. :II: Nature. world tour as planned, but with a session bass player. The live line-up will be announced at a later date.

We respect Marko`s decision and wish him all the very best. We will not comment any further."

Hietala joined Nightwish in 2001 and recorded six studio albums with the band: Century Child (2002), Once (2004), Dark Passion Play (2007), Imaginaerum (2011), Endless Forms Most Beautiful (2015) and Human. :II: Nature. (2020).