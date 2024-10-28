Former NIGHTWISH Members TARJA TURUNEN And MARKO HIETALA Tease Wacken Open Air 2025 Performance - "There's Going To Be Some Legendary Duets, And We Shall Deliver"; Video

Former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen, and her former Nightwish bandmate Marko Hietala (bass, vocals) are confirmed to perform together at the 2025 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival.

In the new video below, Tarja and Marko discuss their legendary duets, a Wacken cow ride, and their favourite W:O:A-moments.

Back in September, Tarja performed at the Z7 in Pratteln, Switzerland. During the set, she and Marko Hietala performed the Nightwish classic, "Planet Hell". Watch fan-filmed video below: