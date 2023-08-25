Former OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist GUS G. Weighs In On ZAKK WYLDE Joining PANTERA - "The Only Guy Who Could Step In And Do It Justice"

Gus G. of Firewind, and a former member of Ozzy Osbourne's band, joined Audio Ink Radio's Anne Erickson to talk about Firewind's 20th anniversary, the state of metal music, Pantera, his time with Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and more.

On guitarist Zakk Wyle joining Pantera

Gus: "That’s the perfect lineup to go out and do that. Obviously, Zakk had a really great relationship with Dimebag. They were really close. In my mind, and I think in pretty much every fan’s mind out there, that was the right choice and the only choice. The only guy who could step in and do it justice. And all the videos I’ve seen, they sound slamming. They sound killer, and it’s a great show. I love the lights, the pyro and all the stuff they have. It’s a big rock show. It’s great."

The relaunched Pantera brought their summer tour to Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON (Canada) on August 12. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Cemetery Gates"

"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Walk" (with Child Bite)

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Slaughtered"

"Revolution Is My Name"

Encore 2:

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With Spirit In The Room:

August

26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

With King Parrot:

September

7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live