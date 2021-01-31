Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman GEOFF TATE Announces Socially Distanced Unplugged Show For Everett, WA; Tickets Available

Former Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate has announced an intimate acoustic performance at the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett, WA. It will be a night of storytelling and the unplugged legendary hits from over 35 years. Socially distanced and intimately close.

This live show will be operating at 25% capacity, which equates to about 100 people in total watching the show inside the venue. This means there are limited tickets available and are first come, first serve on the ticket link below.

The show will take place on Saturday, February 13th at 7:30pm PST. Doors at 6:30pm.

Purchase tickets via Eventbrite.com here. Meet & Greet passes are available here.

Sweet Oblivion, the project featuring Geoff Tate, have been working on a new album. The news came down at the end of 2020 from Frontiers Music Srl boss, Serafino Perugino, who issued the following update:

"The mighty Geoff Tate will be back with a new Sweet Oblivion album! This time we decided to move the production into Aldo Lonobile’s (Secret Sphere, Archon Angel, Timo Tolkki's Avalon) more than capable hands and he will surprise everyone as not only has he managed to keep the musical trademarks of the debut, but also to enhance them!"

The title of the new album is Relentless. It is slated for an April 9th release.

Frontiers released Sweet Oblivion's debut back in June, 2019. The album saw Tate team up with a stellar cast of Italian musicians led by Simone Mularoni, the mastermind of prog metal masters DGM.