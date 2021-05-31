Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman GEOFF TATE Performs Rage For Order And Empire Albums In Their Entirety; Fan-Filmed Video Of "The Killing Words" Live In Everett, Washington Available

On May 28th, former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate brought his Empire 30th Anniversary Tour to the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett, Washington, wher he performed the band's classic Rage For Order (1986) and Empire (1990) albums in their entirety. Fan-filmed video of "The Killing Words" from Rage For Order is available below.

Setlist:

Rage For Order:

"Walk in the Shadows"

"I Dream in Infrared"

"The Whisper"

"Gonna Get Close to You" (Dalbello cover)

"The Killing Words"

"Surgical Strike"

"Neue Regel"

"Chemical Youth (We Are Rebellion)"

"London"

"Screaming in Digital"

"I Will Remember"

Empire:

"Best I Can"

"The Thin Line"

"Jet City Woman"

"Della Brown"

"Another Rainy Night (Without You)"

"Empire"

"Resistance"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Hand on Heart"

"One and Only"

"Anybody Listening?"

Encore:

"Last Time in Paris"

"Eyes of a Stranger"