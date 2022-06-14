Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman GEOFF TATE To Undergo "Medical Procedure", Taking Time Off From Touring Until January

Original Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate, who left the band in 2012, checked in via social media on June 13th informing fans he is taking some time off from touring. The message reads as follows:

"I am having a medical procedure and my health professionals want me to recover over the Summer. I will be back and rocking South America in January. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the road."

Tate played The Canyon in Montclair, CA on his Empire 30th Anniversary Tour on October 8th, 2021. Video of both sets are available in their entirety below courtesy of Live Rock Music By Scott Perry

The setlist was as follows

Set 1 - Rage For Order

"Walk in the Shadows"

"I Dream in Infrared"

"The Whisper"

"Gonna Get Close to You" (Dalbello cover)

"The Killing Words"

"Surgical Strike"

"Neue Regel"

"Chemical Youth (We Are Rebellion)"

"London"

"Screaming in Digital"

"I Will Remember"

Set 2 - Empire

"Best I Can"

"The Thin Line"

"Jet City Woman"

"Della Brown"

"Another Rainy Night (Without You)"

"Empire"

"Resistance"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Hand on Heart"

"One and Only"

"Anybody Listening?"

Encore:

"Last Time in Paris"

"Take Hold of the Flame"