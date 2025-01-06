Former QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE Hosts NYE Party In Florida; Photos, Video
January 6, 2025, 31 minutes ago
On New Year's Eve, December 31, original Queensrÿche singer, Geoff Tate, hosted a party at Finland House in Lantana, Florida. Photos and video from the event can be viewed below:
Geoff Tate, who left Queensrÿche in 2012, recently announced Operation: Mindcrime - The Final Chapter, an extensive US tour. For ticket links, head here. For Meet & Greet passes, head here.
Tour dates:
March
18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
22 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive Wichita
23 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
25 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
26 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith
27 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Halt
28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
30 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
April
1 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
2 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater
4 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
5 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
9 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
11 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
13 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
15 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive
16 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive
17 - Plainfield, IN - Hendrick's Live
18 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
19 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
21 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary
25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
September
25 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
27 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
October
1 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre
2 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
3 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre
5 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
8 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall
9 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre
10 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater
11 - Tarrytown, NY - Music Hall
12 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Theatre
16 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
17 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts
18 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre