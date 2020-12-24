Former QUIET RIOT Vocalist SEANN NICOLS Launches New Band FUTURE COLORS; "Stand Down" Music Video Streaming

Future Colors is the new hard-hitting rock band led by Seann Nicols (Westfield Massacre, Quiet Riot, Adler’s Appetite) and Mark Dalbeth (Bellusira, Dirty Machine, Rav Medic). Founded and bred in isolation, Future Colors have unleashed their powerful debut single “Stand Down”.

Nicols recognizable and powerful vocals combine with Dalbeth’s signature bass grooves in a musical project that is enhanced by a modern palette of live and electronic drums, low-tuned electric guitars and cinematic soundscapes. The result is an aggressive and captivating sound that is sure to appeal to hard rock music fans around the world.

Future Colors are currently completing work for a full-length album, which is being recorded in Anaheim, California at Nerve Strike Records. The album is slated for release in 2021, with the second single “Lost Inside” scheduled for a video premiere in January.

Watch the new video for "Stand Down" below: